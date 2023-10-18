Two Victims Lose Money In Online Fraudulent Gift Card Scams

Windsor Police are investigating two separate recent reports of online fraudulent scams.

In one incident, the victim replied to a fake Facebook account who posed as a close relative and advised the victim to add and trust another profile on the platform. Once added, the scammer advised the victim to purchase and send photos of gift cards and share her address and banking information.

In the second incident, the victim received an email from someone who posed as a friend and asked for help in the form of gift cards. The victim purchased gift cards and emailed the photos of the scratched bar codes on the back of the cards. Once inspected, the fraudulent email was found to be very similar to the friend’s email with only one letter difference.

“Incidents like these serve as reminders to the public to stay vigilant when using online platforms. Enable two-factor authentication, don’t add anyone you aren’t sure of on social media, and take a close look at the email addresses sending you messages,” said Inspector David DeLuca of the Windsor Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.