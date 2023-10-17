Suspect Wanted In Pharmacy Break And Enter
Windsor Police is seeking public assistance in identifying a male suspect wanted in a break-and-enter investigation.
Police say that around 3:00am on October 6th, 2023, they were called to a pharmacy in the 5000 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of a break and enter.
Officers obtained video surveillance footage that showed the suspect stealing over $1,000 in merchandise and causing damage to the store.
The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, grey pants, brown shoes, and a camouflage green jacket.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information, call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
