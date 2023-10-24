Suspect Sought In Assault Investigation

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an alleged assault.

Police say that on October 22nd, 2023, they responded to a report of a man assaulting an employee at a restaurant in the 1200 block of Walker Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’4”, 200 lbs., 50-55 years old. He has tattoos on his right and left forearms and three piercings in his right and left ears.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact @catchcrooks anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.