Suspect Arrested With Loaded Shotgun

Windsor Police arrested a 48-year-old man for possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

Police say they received a report around 8:00pm Friday night about a person with a firearm in the 1600 block of St. Luke Road.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit arrived quickly on the scene and located a male suspect pacing on the sidewalk while holding a shotgun and a flashlight.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Officers successfully de-escalated the situation and arrested the suspect without incident. A 12-gauge shotgun and one round of ammunition were seized.

Ryan Thomas Murphy, of Windsor, has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate, possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 2) and contravening section 117(h) firearms act regulation, respecting the storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Residents who live in the 1600 block of St. Luke Road or the surrounding residential area are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for video evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com​.