Suspect Arrested In Downtown Robbery
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 3rd, 2023, 3:17pm
Windsor Police have arrested a 65-year-old male in connection to a robbery in the downtown core.
Police say that around 5:00pm on October 2nd, 2023, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Dufferin Place for a report of an assault. When they arrived on scene, they found a 41-year-old female suffering from a stab wound to her face.
Officers learned that a male suspect approached the victim demanding money and stabbed her. The suspect fled before officers were called. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers obtained a description of the suspect, and after a brief search, he was arrested in the 600 block of Goyeau Avenue.
