Stolen Transport Truck Found With $400,000 In Stolen Property Inside

The Windsor Police Service is looking for the public’s help after recovering a stolen transport truck and over $400,000 in stolen property.

Police say that on October 14th, 2023, officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a transport truck and trailer around Central Avenue and North Service Road. The transport truck and trailer were located after the occupants fled the vehicle.

The trailer was later learned to have been stolen and was found to contain more than $400,000 worth of stolen property, which is being returned to the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.