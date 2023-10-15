UPDATED: SIU Investigating Crash That Killed Two People

Last updated: Sunday October 15th, 2:01pm

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding an overnight fatal collision on Riverside Drive.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

According to officials, at approximately 1:20am on October 15th, 2023, officers observed a Dodge Charger go through a red light at the intersection of Park Street and Ouellette Avenue.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the Charger continued to travel northbound on Ouellette Avenue, and then eastbound on Riverside Drive.

At the intersection of Riverside Drive and Glengarry Avenue, the Charger became involved in a collision with a Chrysler mini-van and a Toyota SUV.

There were four people in the Charger. One occupant, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital. One of these, a 17-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

An occupant of the Toyota was also taken to hospital, but the nature of injuries are unknown.

Four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. Post-mortems are scheduled for tomorrow in London.