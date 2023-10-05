POLICE VIDEO: Three Suspects Wanted In Downtown Robbery

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASECase #: 23-114537Three suspects wanted in downtown robberyThe Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a robbery downtown.On October 1, 2023, at approximately 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wyandotte St. E. and Goyeau St. for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a head injury. Through investigation, officers learned that three unknown male suspects punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspects then took the victim's wallet and iPhone and fled the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were last seen fleeing south in the alley between Wyandotte St. E. and Goyeau St. Suspect 1 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’6” tall, with afro-style hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hat, black sweater, black jogging pants, and a black visor.Suspect 2 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, and 5’6” tall. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey sweater and grey jogging pants.Suspect 3 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’6” tall, with afro-style hair. If you can identify the suspect, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.comIf you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers with information Posted by Windsor Police Service on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Windsor Police are investigating a robbery downtown.

Police say that just after 1:00am on October 1st, 2023, they were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Goyeau Street for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a head injury. Through investigation, officers learned that three unknown male suspects punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspects then took the victim’s wallet and iPhone and fled the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen fleeing south in the alley between Wyandotte Street East and Goyeau Street.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Suspect 1 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’6″ tall, with afro-style hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hat, black sweater, black jogging pants, and a black visor.

Suspect 2 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, and 5’6″ tall. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey sweater and grey jogging pants.

Suspect 3 is described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’6″ tall, with afro-style hair.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.