Police Seek Public’s Assistance To Identify Unknown Woman

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help identifying an unknown woman who went missing in the Detroit River last month.

Police say that just before 3:00am on September 24th, 2023, officers were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive after a woman was seen entering the Detroit River.

Windsor Police, along with the Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery team, conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the woman.

The woman is described as white, approximately 40 years old, 5’6”, with a large build and curly red hair. She was last seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.