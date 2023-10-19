Light RainNow
13 °C
56 °F
ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Seek Public’s Assistance To Identify Unknown Woman

Thursday October 19th, 2023, 4:03pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s help identifying an unknown woman who went missing in the Detroit River last month.

Police say that just before 3:00am on September 24th, 2023, officers were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive after a woman was seen entering the Detroit River.

Windsor Police, along with the Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery team, conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the woman.

The woman is described as white, approximately 40 years old, 5’6”, with a large build and curly red hair. She was last seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message