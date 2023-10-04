Plans Announced For Distillery Place Attraction At Former Church

Plans are in the works for a new attraction on the site of a former catholic church.

Larry Horwitz has announced plans for a convention center, boutique hotel, craft brewery, and spa on the site of the present Water’s Edge Event Centre, formerly Our Lady of the Rosary Church, a Romanesque-style structure that has graced Riverside Drive East for over a century.

“The success of The Water’s Edge Event is the cornerstone of this ambitious urban renewal project,” says Horwitz. “We have always needed something like this in our community, and we are going to build it with both respect for the important history that happened on that property and a vision for a future that draws visitors from around the world to this world-class facility.”