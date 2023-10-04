NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
20 °C
68 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
13 °C
55 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Plans Announced For Distillery Place Attraction At Former Church

Wednesday October 4th, 2023, 3:51pm

City News
0
0

Plans are in the works for a new attraction on the site of a former catholic church.

Larry Horwitz has announced plans for a convention center, boutique hotel, craft brewery, and spa on the site of the present Water’s Edge Event Centre, formerly Our Lady of the Rosary Church, a Romanesque-style structure that has graced Riverside Drive East for over a century.

“The success of The Water’s Edge Event is the cornerstone of this ambitious urban renewal project,” says Horwitz. “We have always needed something like this in our community, and we are going to build it with both respect for the important history that happened on that property and a vision for a future that draws visitors from around the world to this world-class facility.”

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message