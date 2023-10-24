OPP Looking For Robbery Suspects

Tecumseh Detachment Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a robbery.

Police say that around 4:20am on October 15th, 2023, two males entered a business in the 12000 block of Riverside Drive and demanded cash.

The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. It is believed that the suspects left in an unknown vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance should they have any knowledge of this incident or suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip online at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.