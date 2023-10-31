Man Wanted In Assault Investigation

Windsor Police is seeking assistance identifying a man wanted for an assault in South Windsor.

Police say that around 7:30pm on October 27th, 2023, the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 2300 block of Everts Avenue when the suspect approached him and started an unprovoked argument.

As the victim attempted to exit his vehicle, the suspect assaulted him and damaged the victim’s cell phone. The suspect then threatened to kill the victim and fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 20-30 years old, with a large build. He has a black beard and black curly hair. At the time of the incident, he wore white sneakers, grey sweatpants, and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.