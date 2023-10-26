Man Arrested For Threats To Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

Chatham-Kent Police have arrested one person after the Chatham Health Alliance received an alleged threat.

It happened on Thursday at approximately 9:45am, resulting in a partial lockdown.

Upon receiving the report of the threat, officers, in collaboration with the Chatham Health Alliance security team, ensured the safety of all individuals present.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

At 11:44am, the 47-year-old Highgate man was located at his home and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with a future court date of December 4th, 2023.