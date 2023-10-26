Mostly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Mainly CloudyFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
14 °C
57 °F		RainSun
10 °C
50 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Man Arrested For Threats To Chatham-Kent Health Alliance 

Thursday October 26th, 2023, 2:01pm

Chatham-Kent
0
0

Chatham-Kent Police have arrested one person after the Chatham Health Alliance received an alleged threat.

It happened on Thursday at approximately 9:45am, resulting in a partial lockdown.

Upon receiving the report of the threat, officers, in collaboration with the Chatham Health Alliance security team, ensured the safety of all individuals present.

At 11:44am, the 47-year-old Highgate man was located at his home and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with a future court date of December 4th, 2023.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message