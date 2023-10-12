LaSalle Police Investigating Vehicle Arson

LaSalle Police are investigating an arson of a vehicle in the 7200 block of Malden Road that occurred just before 2:00am on Wednesday, October 11th.

Investigators say they are currently reviewing surveillance footage and confirm that at least two individuals deliberately set the fire.

The descriptions of the offenders are as follows:

First suspect: Unknown sex, wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved shirt, possibly jogging pants, dark-coloured running shoes, dark-coloured gloves, and a dark-coloured ski mask.

Second Suspect: Unknown sex, wearing a light-coloured jacket/long-sleeved shirt, dark-coloured pants, and light-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.