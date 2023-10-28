Fatal Collision Involving Motorcycles On The Expressway

The Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle collision involving two motorcycles.

Police say that just after 2:00pm Friday, two motorcycles were travelling westbound on the expressway collided near the exit for Central Avenue.

The 16-year-old driver of one of the motorcycles was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The E.C. Row’s westbound lanes were closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.