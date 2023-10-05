Do You Know This Person?

Windsor Police is asking the public to help identify an individual in connection to a daytime shooting that happened this summer.

Police say that on August 15th, 2023, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Ave. They located a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Within days, the Major Crimes Unit identified two suspects in connection to the incident. John Managhan, 24, and Kyle Small, 25, are both wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Investigators would now like to speak to a man seen on security footage in the area. This individual is not considered a suspect at this time but may have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.