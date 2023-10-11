Charges Laid In Sexual Assault Investigation

The Lakeshore detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a youth that occurred in Lakeshore.

Police say that on October 9th, 2023, they responded to a disturbance call in the community of Belle River. The investigation determined that a youth connected with an individual online and agreed to meet in person.

As a result, Craig Andre Chartier, 48-years-old of Lakeshore, was charged with sexual assault, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The accused was held pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.