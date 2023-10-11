CloudyNow
Charges Laid In Sexual Assault Investigation

Wednesday October 11th, 2023, 7:43am

Crime & Police News
The Lakeshore detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a youth that occurred in Lakeshore.

Police say that on October 9th, 2023, they responded to a disturbance call in the community of Belle River. The investigation determined that a youth connected with an individual online and agreed to meet in person.

As a result, Craig Andre Chartier, 48-years-old of Lakeshore, was charged with sexual assault, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

 

windsoriteDOTca
