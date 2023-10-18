Light RainNow
13 °C
56 °F
ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Bomb Threat In East Windsor

Wednesday October 18th, 2023, 1:48pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Last updated: Wednesday October 18th, 4:21pm

Windsor Police have cleared the scene in the 9900 block of Tecumseh Road East following a report of a bomb threat.

Police say that a thorough search of the area was completed, and nothing suspicious was located.

The area has reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message