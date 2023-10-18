Bomb Threat In East Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 18th, 2023, 1:48pm
Last updated: Wednesday October 18th, 4:21pm
Windsor Police have cleared the scene in the 9900 block of Tecumseh Road East following a report of a bomb threat.
Police say that a thorough search of the area was completed, and nothing suspicious was located.
The area has reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
