Arrest Warrant Issued For Arson Suspect

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a house was set on fire this summer.

Police say the fire was set on August 19th, 2023, at a residence in the 2600 block of Whelpton Street, and the structure sustained an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit launched an investigation and identified the suspect as 59-year-old John Browning. Investigators were granted an arrest warrant for Browning, who is now wanted for arson with disregard for human life, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.