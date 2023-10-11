CloudyNow
UPDATED: Suspect Arrested After Lengthy Standoff With Police

Wednesday October 11th, 2023, 4:08pm

Crime & Police News
Last updated: Wednesday October 11th, 7:56pm

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a six-hour standoff.

Police say that around 12:30 Wednesday, the Repeat Offenders Police Enforcement Unit attempted to execute an arrest warrant on a suspect at a residence in the 1300 block of Francois Road.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspect retreated into the house, where he barricaded himself with a weapon.

At approximately 2:00pm the Emergency Services Unit, crisis negotiators, and Windsor Police K-9 arrived on scene and contained the area.

At approximately 7:30p,, following a lengthy standoff, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A 41-year-old man from Windsor was arrested on the strength of a warrant for threats, forcible confinement, assault, and theft under $5,000. No one was physically injured during the incident.

