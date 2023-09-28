WITH VIDEO: Suspects Wanted In Downtown Robbery

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two youth male suspects in connection to a robbery.

Police say around 10:30pm on September 27th, 2023, two suspects knocked an individual off his bicycle, punched him, and stole his wallet. The suspects then immediately fled the scene. The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 17 to 20 years old, with a slender build, dark hair, and clean-shaven. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey Nike hoodie, dark blue Jordan jogging pants, and black and purple shoes.

The second suspect is described as a lighter-skinned black male, approximately 17 to 20 years old, with a slender build and black hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans with fraying on the front and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.