Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,025 Encore Win

Raymond Poisson of Windsor matched the last six of seven Encore Numbers in exact order in the June 21, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000! He also won $25 on additional draws on the same ticket, bringing his total winnings to $100,025.

Poisson, 72, said he has been a weekly lottery player for the last 40 years and always says yes to Encore. “I was at the store replaying my ticket when the lottery terminal shut down,” he recalled. “I was a little surprised and stunned to discover I won $100,000!”

The first thing he did was call his brother. “He didn’t believe me until I said I was calling to rub it in his face,” he laughed.

He plans to invest his winnings for a more comfortable retirement, but he does plan to splurge and treat himself to a shopping spree. “I’m happy and still hopeful for a big prize!” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Goyeau Street in Windsor.