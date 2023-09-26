Windsor Police Seek Information In Vehicle Theft And Arson

Windsor Police Service is seeking information on a motor vehicle theft and arson in east Windsor.

Police say they launched an investigation following a vehicle theft in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East on September 22nd, 2023. At approximately 5:00pm, a male suspect arrived at the parking lot of a commercial business in an older-model Jaguar, opened the door of an unattended Jeep Wrangler, and departed in the stolen Wrangler.

Roughly 40 minutes later, police were called to the area of Wildwood Drive and Holly Crescent for a report of a vehicle fire. The stolen Jeep Wrangler was discovered to be completely demolished, with arson as the suspected cause.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, heavier-set, and bald with short facial hair. At the time of the theft, he wore black shorts, white shoes, sunglasses, a red shirt with “Reebok” in lines across the chest, and a red ball cap.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler with Ontario licence plate CZXL113.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold, older-model Jaguar, 4-door sedan, with a licence plate similar to BENY027.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com​.

