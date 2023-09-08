CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
24 °C
75 °F		SunnySun
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Police Looking For Two Theft Suspects

Friday September 8th, 2023, 11:17am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police is seeking public assistance in identifying this pair of suspects wanted for theft.

Police day that video surveillance captured a male and female at a retail store in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East. While the suspects waited for their phone to be repaired, they colluded to open a drawer behind the counter and steal $1,200 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message