Windsor Police Looking For Two Theft Suspects

Case #: 23-304849

Two theft suspects wanted

Windsor Police is seeking public assistance in identifying this pair of suspects wanted for theft.

Video surveillance captured a male and female at a retail store in the 1400 block of Wyandotte St. E. pic.twitter.com/hIHtYYEzym — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 8, 2023

Police day that video surveillance captured a male and female at a retail store in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East. While the suspects waited for their phone to be repaired, they colluded to open a drawer behind the counter and steal $1,200 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.