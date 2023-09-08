Windsor Police Looking For Two Theft Suspects
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 8th, 2023, 11:17am
Case #: 23-304849
Two theft suspects wanted
Windsor Police is seeking public assistance in identifying this pair of suspects wanted for theft.
Video surveillance captured a male and female at a retail store in the 1400 block of Wyandotte St. E. pic.twitter.com/hIHtYYEzym
— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 8, 2023
Police day that video surveillance captured a male and female at a retail store in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East. While the suspects waited for their phone to be repaired, they colluded to open a drawer behind the counter and steal $1,200 in cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.