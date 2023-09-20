Unifor Reaches Tentative Agreement With Ford Motor Company

Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company.

“We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “We believe that this agreement will solidify the foundations on which we will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.”

The collective agreement between Unifor and the company expired on September 18th at 11:59 pm. Just after midnight Tuesday, the union announced that they were extending negotiations with Ford for 24 hours. The union said at the time that they received a substantive offer from the employer minutes before the deadline, and bargaining is continuing throughout the night.

The new tentative agreement covers members of Unifor Locals 707, 200, 584, 1087, 240 and 1324 at Ford’s Oakville Assembly Plant, Annex and Essex Engine Plants in Windsor in addition to Parts Distribution Centres in Bramalea, Paris and Casselman in Ontario and Leduc, Alberta.

“In addition to reaching a master agreement, our members at each Ford location face their own unique set of issues that needed to be resolved by our committees at the bargaining table,” said Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Chair John D’Agnolo. “This agreement makes the kind of gains our members need today and adds greater financial security for the future.”

The details of the agreement will first be presented to Unifor members at Ford Motor Company in ratification meetings to be held in the near future.