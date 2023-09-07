Two Charged In Lakeshore Robbery

Two people are facing charges as a result of an ongoing robbery investigation on Lakeshore.

Police say that just after 2:30pm on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, they were called to a report of a robbery at a residence on Lakeshore Road 113.

The investigation revealed that a lone individual wearing a ski mask was inside a residence. The suspect was confronted by the homeowner, who had returned home. The suspect brandished a bladed object during this confrontation.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect fled the location in a vehicle prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, September 4th, 2023, OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members took two individuals into custody without incident in the City of Windsor.

Samir Salman of Windsor is charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and operation while prohibited under the criminal code.

Nicole Turner of Windsor is charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession break-in instruments.

The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.