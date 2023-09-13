Traffic Complaint Leads To Arrest

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Leamington resident with impaired vehicle operation after a complaint was reported to police.

Police say around 6:45pm on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, officers were dispatched to Talbot Street East after a concerned citizen had observed a vehicle where the driver was attempting to fuel up their vehicle.

Officers located the involved vehicle and spoke to the driver, who displayed signs of impairment. Officers had reason to believe that the driver was impaired by drugs, and they were subsequently arrested.

The accused was transported to the Leamington OPP Detachment for further tests by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert.

The 42-year-old from Leamington has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused’ driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. The accused was later released from custody with a court appearance scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.