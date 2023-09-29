Suspect Sought In Downtown Mischief Investigation
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 29th, 2023, 10:41am
Windsor Police Service is seeking assistance in identifying a male suspect who caused over $3,000 in damage to a parked vehicle.
Police say on September 2nd, 2023, a vehicle was parked in a downtown parking garage in the 200 block of Glengarry Avenue. Surveillance video captured the suspect kicking the vehicle, causing substantial damage to the passenger door and rearview mirror totaling over $3,000.
If you can identify this mischievous suspect, contact Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645 ext.221. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
