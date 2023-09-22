Suspect Identified In Baseline Road Arson Investigation

Windsor Police have identified a suspect in connection to an arson at a house in South Windsor.

On September 20th, 2023, at approximately 4:00pm officers were called to a residence in the 3100 block of Baseline Road for a report of an active fire. Upon arrival, officers discovered a home on fire and discovered an unconscious person in front of the residence. The individual was rescued by officers and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who remains in hospital with injuries, is expected to be charged with arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.