NEWS >
Partly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
25 °C
77 °F		SunnySat
23 °C
73 °F		SunnySun
24 °C
75 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Identified In Baseline Road Arson Investigation

Thursday September 21st, 2023, 8:25pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police have identified a suspect in connection to an arson at a house in South Windsor.

On September 20th, 2023, at approximately 4:00pm officers were called to a residence in the 3100 block of Baseline Road for a report of an active fire. Upon arrival, officers discovered a home on fire and discovered an unconscious person in front of the residence. The individual was rescued by officers and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who remains in hospital with injuries, is expected to be charged with arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message