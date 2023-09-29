Suspect Arrested In Decade-Old Robbery And Assault

Windsor Police has charged a suspect in a decade-old robbery and assault.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect in connection to a home invasion that occurred on August 19th, 2013.

It was then that two suspects forced their way into a residence in the 1000 block of California Ave., where they forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened a male occupant with a gun and a knife. The suspects then stole cash, a cellular phone, and marijuana before fleeing the scene.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

One suspect was arrested and charged within days of the incident, but the identity of the second suspect remained a mystery until now. Thanks to advancements in forensic technology, investigators could leverage DNA evidence retrieved at the scene to identify a second suspect and bring closure to the victim.

The suspect was arrested yesterday in the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue.