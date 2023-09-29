Suspect Arrested In Decade-Old Robbery And Assault
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 29th, 2023, 1:26pm
Windsor Police has charged a suspect in a decade-old robbery and assault.
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect in connection to a home invasion that occurred on August 19th, 2013.
It was then that two suspects forced their way into a residence in the 1000 block of California Ave., where they forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened a male occupant with a gun and a knife. The suspects then stole cash, a cellular phone, and marijuana before fleeing the scene.
One suspect was arrested and charged within days of the incident, but the identity of the second suspect remained a mystery until now. Thanks to advancements in forensic technology, investigators could leverage DNA evidence retrieved at the scene to identify a second suspect and bring closure to the victim.
The suspect was arrested yesterday in the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue.