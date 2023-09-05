SunnyNow
Suspect Arrested For Commercial Break And Enter

Tuesday September 5th, 2023, 4:31pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a commercial break-and-enter in east Windsor.

Police say around 5:30am on September 4th, 2023, officers were flagged down in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre by a male with injuries that required medical attention. The individual was arrested on outstanding warrants out of British Columbia and then taken to a hospital for treatment.

A subsequent investigation revealed the male was captured on video surveillance breaking into a commercial business in the same area earlier that night. While breaking the window to enter the property, the suspect cut himself and sustained serious injuries. Officers were able to confirm that the injured male was the suspect wanted in the break-and-enter.

The 34-year-old has been charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

 

 

