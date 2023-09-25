Suspect Arrested Following Child Pornography Investigation

Windsor Police have charged a 39-year-old man after an investigation into the suspected possession of child pornography.

In May 2023, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been uploading child pornography online. On September 21st, 2023, officers executed the search warrant at a residence in the 1700 block of Westminster Boulevard. Numerous electronic devices were seized, including computers, hard drives, and cellular phones.

As a result, a Windsor man was arrested and charged with:

Possession of child pornography (x 3)

Accessing child pornography (x 2)

Making available child pornography (x 2)