Suspect Arrested After Police Cruiser Rammed With Stolen Vehicle

Windsor Police have a suspect in custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle deliberately struck a cruiser.

Police say that just before 1:00pm Friday, they responded to a call about a Dodge Caravan that was just stolen in the 900 block of Rankin Avenue.

Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle in the area of Crawford Avenue and University Avenue West. When officers partially blocked the roadway in front of the stolen Caravan, the driver struck three parked vehicles, rammed the police cruiser multiple times, and sped from the scene.

Though the damage to the police cruiser was extensive, the officers inside didn’t sustain physical injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then drove erratically down several streets and subsequently struck a light pole in the 2000 block of Norman Road, which caused the Caravan to burst into flames. The suspect fled on foot and was arrested after a short pursuit.

The 35-year-old has been charged with the theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of stolen property over $5,000.