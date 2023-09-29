Suspect Arrested After Gun And Drugs Seized

A firearm investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to one arrest and the seizure of a loaded firearm and $6,750 worth of narcotics.

Police say that around 10:00am on September 28th, 2023, they executed a search warrant at a house in the 2100 block of Church Street.

During their search, officers located and seized a loaded Sig Sauer P220, .45 calibre handgun, 15 additional rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, a can of bear spray, 67.5 grams of cocaine, and $3,150 in cash.

A 31-year-old suspect is facing several charges.