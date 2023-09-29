SunnyNow
20 °C
68 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
23 °C
73 °F		Mainly SunnySun
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyMon
26 °C
79 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested After Gun And Drugs Seized

Friday September 29th, 2023, 4:41pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A firearm investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to one arrest and the seizure of a loaded firearm and $6,750 worth of narcotics.

Police say that around 10:00am on September 28th, 2023, they executed a search warrant at a house in the 2100 block of Church Street.

During their search, officers located and seized a loaded Sig Sauer P220, .45 calibre handgun, 15 additional rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, a can of bear spray, 67.5 grams of cocaine, and $3,150 in cash.

A 31-year-old suspect is facing several charges.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message