Shooting On Wellington

Last updated: Friday September 1st, 3:24pm

Windsor Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s west end. It happened around 11:30pm Thursday, at a home in the 900 block of Wellington Avenue.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Once on scene, officers found a 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the victim was reportedly sitting on his front porch when two hooded individuals ran up and fired several shots in his direction.

Investigators believe the shooting to be a targeted incident. They encourage residents who live in the immediate area of the incident to check their dashcam or surveillance video for evidence.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.