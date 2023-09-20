Rainbow Crosswalk Targeted In Leamington

Leamington OPP are investigating a hate crime that targeted a rainbow crosswalk in the town.

Police say on Friday, September 15th, 2023, at approximately 8:03pm, the rainbow crosswalk was damaged. They say unknown persons had driven a motor vehicle on the crosswalk in such a manner as to leave tire marks.

Investigators are looking to identify the owner or driver of a newer model 4 door white pick-up truck observed on closed circuit camera.

“The OPP does not tolerate or condone acts of hate against a person or property based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion or religious dress, sex, age, mental or physical disability, or sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” police said in a statement. “These grounds are referenced in the Criminal Code of Canada and the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.