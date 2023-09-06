Police Seek Assistance To Identify Vehicle Used In Robbery​

Windsor Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a vehicle and its occupants in connection to a robbery in South Windsor.

On September 5th, 2023, at approximately 2:30pm, a vehicle stopped next to an elderly female woman who was in the driveway of her home in the 4500 block of Helsinki Crescent. A female suspect inside the vehicle initiated a conversation with the woman and then forcibly took her necklace before driving away from the scene. The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries during the incident.

Through investigation, officers obtained video of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a recent dark-coloured Chevrolet Traverse. The passenger of the vehicle is believed to be a Middle Eastern female.

Investigators urge residents in the area to review any surveillance or dashcam footage at the time of this incident that may assist in identifying the license plate of the suspect vehicle and its occupants.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com