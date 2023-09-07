CloudyNow
Police Looking To Identify Mischief Suspect

Thursday September 7th, 2023, 7:30pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection to criminal mischief.

On September 3rd, 2023, at approximately 5:00am, this suspect was caught on surveillance video using an object to damage the front door and windows of a business in the 1400 block of Ottawa Street. The damage to the property is estimated at approximately $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

