Police Looking For Vehicle Used In Shooting

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a targeted shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened outside a home in the 900 block of Wellington Avenue on August 31st, 2023, after 11:30pm

A 38-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left leg was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Officers learned that the victim was reportedly on his front porch when two hooded individuals ran up and fired several shots in his direction.

A vehicle believed to be associated to this investigation is a white four-door 2012-2015 Ford Focus SE with no tint on the front driver and passenger side windows. The vehicle’s front driver’s side headlight is burned out.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.