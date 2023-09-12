Police Looking For Missing Person

Windsor Police are looking for help locating 14-year-old Kiery Kennelly, who was last seen on September 4th in the 600 block of Goyeau Street.

Police say they are concerned about her health and wellbeing.

Kennelly is described as a white female, 5’5”, approximately 125-130lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the downtown and Glengarry areas.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If seen, please contact Windsor Police immediately.