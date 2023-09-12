CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
19 °C
66 °F		SunnyThu
21 °C
70 °F		SunnyFri
23 °C
73 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Looking For Missing Person

Tuesday September 12th, 2023, 7:34pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are looking for help locating 14-year-old Kiery Kennelly, who was last seen on September 4th in the 600 block of Goyeau Street.

Police say they are concerned about her health and wellbeing.

Kennelly is described as a white female, 5’5”, approximately 125-130lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the downtown and Glengarry areas.

If seen, please contact Windsor Police immediately.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message