Police Investigate Two Separate Thursday Vehicle Collisions

Last updated: Friday September 1st, 3:16pm

Windsor Police are investigating two separate motor vehicle collisions that occurred Thursday.

The first happened around 3:00pm between a motorcycle and a car in the area of Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue.

The motorcyclist involved in the collision, a 26-year-old male, has since died of his injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The second was just before 5:00pm in the area of Mill Street and Sandwich Street. A vehicle attempted to turn south from Mill Street to Sandwich Street and struck a mother and a child inside a stroller. The mother and child were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for careless driving and failing to yield to pedestrians.