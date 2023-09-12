CloudyNow
One Suspect Arrested, One Still At Large After Aggravated Assault

Tuesday September 12th, 2023, 1:44pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a youth and issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect in connection to an aggravated assault on the city’s west side.

Police say around 7:30pm on September 9th, 2023, they were called to the intersection of South Street and Millen Street for a report of a physical altercation. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 17 and 18-year-old victims with serious head injuries.

Officers learned that the victims were confronted by two male suspects in front of a house in the 3400 block of Wells Street. The suspects assaulted and stabbed the victims before fleeing the scene. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers quickly gained information on one of the suspects, who was arrested without incident.

A 17-year-old youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault with a weapon (x 2), aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm
and failure to comply with a release order.

A second suspect remains outstanding. Austin Trigg, 19, is wanted on assault with a weapon (x 2), aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

