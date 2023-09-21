Partly CloudyNow
One Hospitalized After Wyandotte Street West Crash

Thursday September 21st, 2023, 11:38am

Windsor Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision near downtown.

On September 21st, 2023, shortly before 2:00am, officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Crawford Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

A vehicle travelling westbound on Wyandotte collided with a southbound vehicle on Crawford. The southbound driver, a 24-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident. Wyandotte between Oak and Crawford, as well as Crawford between Elliot and University, remain closed until further notice.

