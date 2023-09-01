One Arrested In Downtown Windsor Drug Bust

Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and seized over $53,000 in drugs.

In August 2023, police launched an investigation into a male suspect believed to be trafficking drugs out of a downtown residence.

On August 31st, 2023, officers executed the warrant at the residence, located in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Officers seized 209.5 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine. They also recovered $5,835 in Canadian and U.S. currency, dog spray, and four digital scales.

The suspect, a 29-year-old, was located and arrested in the 200 block of Erie Street East. He has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.