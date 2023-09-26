Off-Duty Windsor Police Officer Charged With Assault

A member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa.

Windsor Police Sergeant Deler Bal was charged by the Ottawa Police Service following an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant on September 23rd, 2023. He has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Bal, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2016, will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.