Off-Duty Windsor Police Officer Charged With Assault

Tuesday September 26th, 2023, 4:24pm

Crime & Police News
A member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa.

Windsor Police Sergeant Deler Bal was charged by the Ottawa Police Service following an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant on September 23rd, 2023. He has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Bal, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2016, will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

