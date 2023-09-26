Off-Duty Windsor Police Officer Charged With Assault
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 26th, 2023, 4:24pm
A member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa.
Windsor Police Sergeant Deler Bal was charged by the Ottawa Police Service following an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant on September 23rd, 2023. He has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.
Bal, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2016, will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message