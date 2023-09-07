Off-Duty OPP Officer Assaulted At The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

Leamington Ontario Provincial Police have charged a resident of Windsor with assaulting police and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, at approximately 6:33pm, Leamington OPP was dispatched to a report of a disturbance at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

When officers arrived on scene, an off-duty police officer was assaulted while attempting to arrest the individual. The individual was eventually placed under arrest, at which time they resisted the arrest. The suspect was handcuffed and transported to the Leamington OPP detachment in for processing.

The 29-year-old from Windsor has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and assault a Peace Officer.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor to answer the charges.