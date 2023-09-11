CloudyNow
20 °C
69 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
19 °C
66 °F		SunnyThu
21 °C
70 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Motorcycle Driver Killed In Crash

Monday September 11th, 2023, 10:09am

Accidents
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in East Riverside.

Police say it happened just after 2:30am on September 11th, 2023, at the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road and involved a motorcycle and a jeep.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old male, was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message