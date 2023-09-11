Motorcycle Driver Killed In Crash

Windsor Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in East Riverside.

Police say it happened just after 2:30am on September 11th, 2023, at the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road and involved a motorcycle and a jeep.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old male, was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.