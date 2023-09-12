CloudyNow
Kingsville OPP Investigating Theft Of Fuel

Tuesday September 12th, 2023, 8:44am

Crime & Police News
Kingsville OPP is investigating the theft of fuel.

Police say that in the early morning of Friday, September 1st, 2023, unknowns attended a Marsh Sideroad address and proceeded to remove diesel from a storage tank on the property.

It was determined two unknown individuals attended the property in a Ford F150 pickup truck. The two suspects proceeded to steal fuel worth approximately $1000.00.

  • Suspect #1 was wearing a hoody with ‘Metallica” logo on the back and work boots.
  • Suspect #2 was wearing a light-coloured hoody, two-tone pants and white footwear.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

