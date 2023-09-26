CloudyNow
Impaired Driver Arrested At Point Pelee National Park

Tuesday September 26th, 2023, 2:13pm

Leamington
OPP have charged a 31-year-old from Windsor has been charged with impaired driving in Point Pelee National Park.

Police say around 7:30pm on September 24th, 2023, they were called to the park and spoke to the Park Warden, who had someone under arrest.

Leamington OPP took custody of the individual who was charged and issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days as per statute.

The accused was later released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for October 17th, 2023.

