Four LaSalle Police Officers Assaulted While Investigating A Family Dispute

Four LaSalle Police Officers were assaulted on Labour Day while investigating a family dispute.

Police say that just before 1:00pm, they received a call regarding a heated family dispute at a residence. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a 19-year-old resident of the household had uttered threats to kill another individual, as well as their pet.

The officers were gathering additional details about the situation when the young man was informed that he was being detained and could not leave the premises. He reacted by physically assaulting the officers resorting to punches and kicks. In response to his aggressive actions, he was placed under arrest for assaulting a police officer, and a struggle ensued to place him in handcuffs. However, during this struggle, he bit, head-butted, kicked officers and attempted to seize an officer’s firearm.

All four officers sustained minor injuries during this altercation that required medical examination. All officers are expected to make a full recovery.

As a result, the male is now charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to an animal, four counts of assault peace officer, mischief/damage to property not exceeding $ 5,000, disarm peace officer.

The male was held in custody for a bail hearing.