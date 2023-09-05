SunnyNow
30 °C
86 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
23 °C
73 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Four LaSalle Police Officers Assaulted While Investigating A Family Dispute

Tuesday September 5th, 2023, 3:18pm

LaSalle
0
0

Four LaSalle Police Officers were assaulted on Labour Day while investigating a family dispute.

Police say that just before 1:00pm, they received a call regarding a heated family dispute at a residence. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a 19-year-old resident of the household had uttered threats to kill another individual, as well as their pet.

The officers were gathering additional details about the situation when the young man was informed that he was being detained and could not leave the premises. He reacted by physically assaulting the officers resorting to punches and kicks. In response to his aggressive actions, he was placed under arrest for assaulting a police officer, and a struggle ensued to place him in handcuffs. However, during this struggle, he bit, head-butted, kicked officers and attempted to seize an officer’s firearm.

All four officers sustained minor injuries during this altercation that required medical examination. All officers are expected to make a full recovery.

As a result, the male is now charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to an animal, four counts of assault peace officer, mischief/damage to property not exceeding $ 5,000, disarm peace officer.

The male was held in custody for a bail hearing.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message